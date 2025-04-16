City Of McAllen Mourns Assistant City Manager Joe Vera

The City of McAllen and the surrounding areas are mourning the passing of Assistant City Manager Joe Vera.

Vera served with City of McAllen since 2014 overseeing the Convention Center, Parks and Rec, as well as the McAllen Public Library and other projects.

In the community, Vera contributed to United Way, Boy Scouts, and 4-H among others. Vera had contributed over five decades of public service.

A press release from City of McAllen Wednesday afternoon said “Joe was a visionary leader whose dedication and passion transformed McAllen into a vibrant hub of culture and community.