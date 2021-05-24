City Of McAllen To Begin Mosquito Spraying

Mosquito sprayers will be out in the city of McAllen this week. The city Health Department has been surveying neighborhoods where areas of standing water remain from the recent heavy rains and will be targeting those areas.

Officials say seven mosquito foggers will be deployed first at the far north and south ends of the city simultaneously, and will work their way to the center of the city.

Officials say the spraying will take place during the late-night and early-morning hours, and should take three days to complete. In addition, workers with the city’s Environmental Health and Code Enforcement Department will be treating areas of standing water with a chemical larvicide aimed at stopping mosquitoes from breeding.

Meanwhile, city officials are urging all residents to get rid of standing water around their property to help keep the mosquito population down.