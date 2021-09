The city of Mercedes denies allegations of wrongful termination of the city’s former fire chief.

City officials were in court Monday to present a response in proceedings initiated against the city by Tommy Ureste. The former fire chief is suing the department and the city for wrongful termination and age discrimination.

So far, a date for the next hearing hasn’t been set following Monday’s session. Ureste filed his complaint last month after being let go in January, 2020.