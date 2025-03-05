LOCALTRENDING

City Of Mission Hit By Cybersecurity Incident

The City of Mission is offline following a cybersecurity incident, reportedly impacting the police department and other city services. City officials said an incident where cybercriminals targeted portions of the network was detected on Friday, but no other details were released. According to KVEO-TV, Mission police employees are unable to run license plates and driver’s licenses through state databases. The city said it expects to resume business and remain operational while the security incident is investigated.

