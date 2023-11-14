City Of Mission Implements Full-Time ‘No Refusal’ Program

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The city of Mission has become a ‘no refusal’ city. The Mission Police Department has unveiled a full-time ‘DWI no refusal’ initiative. That means anyone stopped for suspected drunken driving and who refuses a breath test, will not be able to refuse a blood test to determine their alcohol level.

Hidalgo County is currently conducting a 60-day holiday season ‘no refusal” campaign, but Mission is believed to be the first city in the county to take the anti-drunk driving initiative year-round.

In Cameron County, Brownsville was the first city to implement a full-time ‘no refusal’ program in 2014. A year later, it went countywide.