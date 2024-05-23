City of Temple Issues Disaster Declaration After Tornado Strike

The city of Temple is declaring a disaster after a tornado caused widespread devastation on Wednesday. Officials announced the declaration in advance of a news conference today to discuss the cleanup underway after more than 30 homes and businesses were destroyed.

The NWS has not yet identified the strength of the tornado that sent debris from trees and power lines across now closed city roadways. Approximately 60-thousand customers are without power in the Bell County area as first responders continue to address a high volume of calls for assistance.

No deaths or injuries are yet reported following the tornado. Waco reported baseball-sized hail and the city of Belton also had storm damage.