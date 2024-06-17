TEXAS

City Plans Memorial For 53 Victims Of Human Smuggling Incident In 2022

jsalinasBy 61 views
0

FILE – Police and other first responders work the scene where officials say dozens of people have been found dead and multiple others were taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses after a tractor-trailer containing suspected migrants was found on June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

San Antonio plans to install a permanent memorial to the 53 victims of a 2022 human smuggling incident. Dozens of illegal immigrants were abandoned in a sweltering tractor-trailer that was parked on Quintana Road. Today, 53 crosses mark the spot.

City Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia says a concrete slab will be installed next to the crosses as a memorial. There will be 53 blocks of limestone on the slab, and a plaque with the names of the victims and their countries of origin. No word yet as to when the memorial will be in place.

Texas Students’ STAAR Test Scores In Math, Science Decline

Previous article

FAA Sues Woman Over 2021 Incident On American Airlines Flight Out Of DFW

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS