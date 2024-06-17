City Plans Memorial For 53 Victims Of Human Smuggling Incident In 2022

San Antonio plans to install a permanent memorial to the 53 victims of a 2022 human smuggling incident. Dozens of illegal immigrants were abandoned in a sweltering tractor-trailer that was parked on Quintana Road. Today, 53 crosses mark the spot.

City Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia says a concrete slab will be installed next to the crosses as a memorial. There will be 53 blocks of limestone on the slab, and a plaque with the names of the victims and their countries of origin. No word yet as to when the memorial will be in place.