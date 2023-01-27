City Plans To Negotiate Before Using Eminent Domain To Seize Downtown Bar

City officials say they plan to negotiate with the owner of a downtown bar before using the power of eminent domain against his business.

San Antonio City Council voted 9-2 on Thursday to condemn and acquire Mose’s Roses Hideout on East Houston Street. The bar sits in the way of a planned Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.

Owner Vince Cantu says Thursday’s vote amounts to a “loaded gun” forcing him to negotiate. The Alamo Trust says Cantu has rejected several offers to buy his property at more than its appraised value.