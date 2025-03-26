City, SAWS Consider Using Liens To Make Apartment Complexes Pay Water Bills

City officials and the San Antonio Water System are looking at a possible way to persuade apartment complexes to pay overdue water bills. A new proposal would allow SAWS to put a lien on the property.

Last year, the utility cut off the water to four rental properties with unpaid bills adding up to more than 280 thousand dollars. Some city council members said that was unfair to tenants who had paid their water bills to management.

The Municipal Utility Committee on Tuesday decided they’ll put a proposed lien to a full council vote.