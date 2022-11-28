City To Hold Vigil Honoring Those Killed In Walmart Shooting

(AP) — The city of Chesapeake, Virginia, has scheduled a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the mass shooting at a Walmart store. Monday evening’s remembrance comes six days after the rampage that claimed six lives in the city of about 250,000 people near the Virginia coast. Six others were wounded. The rampage marked the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days after a person opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. Police said the shooter at the Walmart was a supervisor. He left behind a note that claimed he was harassed and pushed to the brink by a perception his phone was hacked. He died at the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.