Civil Rights Groups Sue CBP For Records On Migrant Girl’s In-Custody Death In Harlingen

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Texas Civil Rights Project is suing Customs and Border Protection claiming the agency is wrongly withholding information regarding the death of an 8-year-old migrant girl at the Harlingen Border Patrol station.

The federal lawsuit was filed last Friday on the one-year anniversary of the death of Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez. An investigation had found that medical personnel at the Harlingen station declined multiple requests from the girl’s mother to bring her to a hospital after she had become increasingly ill.

The lawsuit seeks to obtain medical records and other documents from CBP in order to hold those responsible accountable for what the investigation determined was a preventable death. The lawsuit follows several Freedom of Information Act requests for the documents that CBP did not respond to.