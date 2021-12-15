Civil Rights Groups Want Texas Border Plan Ended

A coalition of civil rights groups are calling on the Biden Administration to stop Texas’s Operation Lone Star.

Laura Pena with the Texas Civil Rights Project says nearly all of those arrested on trespassing charges are Black or Latino. Pena also accuses Operation Lone Star of civil rights abuses saying illegal immigrants are not being allowed to claim asylum.

The groups want the Justice Department to start a formal discrimination investigation and put a stop to federal funding that goes to agencies involved.