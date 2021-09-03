Civil Rights Sue Over Texas Voting Law

The state of Texas is facing several lawsuits over a new election law which the GOP claims is needed to fight voter fraud. The one filed by the civil rights group MALDEF, claims that it is both unconstitutional and violates federal voting rights law.

The group also says the law criminalizes the type of help that non-English speakers need to navigate a polling place. It also makes it illegal for organizers to help groups get to the ballot box. Similar lawsuits were also filed today by the Brennan Center, the League of Women Voters, Texas Impact, and the Texas Civil Rights Project.