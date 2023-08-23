TEXAS

Claims Of Overtime Behind Bars

jsalinasBy 98 views
0

Immigrant rights activists are suing two South Texas sheriffs, claiming that asylum-seekers were being held in prison a month after they should have been released.

Camilla Hsu with the Texas Fair Defense Project says there was a scheme to violate the civil rights of people who came to the border seeking a better life.

Governor Greg Abbott ordered guardsmen to arrest migrants for trespassing under Operation Lone Star. He defended the move at a press conference this week, saying President Biden refuses to secure the border.

Suspect In Police Shooting To Face Federal Charges

Previous article

Russian Agency Says Mercenary Leader Prighozin Was Aboard Plane That Crashed, Leaving No Survivors

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS