Claims Of Overtime Behind Bars

Immigrant rights activists are suing two South Texas sheriffs, claiming that asylum-seekers were being held in prison a month after they should have been released.

Camilla Hsu with the Texas Fair Defense Project says there was a scheme to violate the civil rights of people who came to the border seeking a better life.

Governor Greg Abbott ordered guardsmen to arrest migrants for trespassing under Operation Lone Star. He defended the move at a press conference this week, saying President Biden refuses to secure the border.