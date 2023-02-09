LOCALTRENDING

Classes Resume After Gun Scare At Rio Grande City High School

jsalinasBy 18 views
0

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

Two students have now been charged after a gun scare inside Rio Grande City High School Wednesday morning. The school went on lockdown at around 8:30 after district officials say the Starr County Sheriff’s Office got a call about an armed student on the campus.

Dozens of law enforcement authorities from several agencies converged on the school, detained two students, and took a loaded 9-millimeter handgun away from one of the teenagers.

Both juveniles have been charged with possessing a prohibited weapon in a school zone. Officials are working to determine how the student got the gun into the school.

Driver In Strange Tesla Crash Apparently Moved To Rear Seat

Previous article

McAllen’s Mayor Touts Growth, Revenue During State Of The City Speech

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL