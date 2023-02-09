Classes Resume After Gun Scare At Rio Grande City High School

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

Two students have now been charged after a gun scare inside Rio Grande City High School Wednesday morning. The school went on lockdown at around 8:30 after district officials say the Starr County Sheriff’s Office got a call about an armed student on the campus.

Dozens of law enforcement authorities from several agencies converged on the school, detained two students, and took a loaded 9-millimeter handgun away from one of the teenagers.

Both juveniles have been charged with possessing a prohibited weapon in a school zone. Officials are working to determine how the student got the gun into the school.