TEXAS

Classes Resume At Arlington Lamar After Shooting

0

Classes have resumed at Arlington Lamar High School after a student was killed in a shooting on campus earlier this week.

Arlington I-S-D Superintendent Doctor Marcelo Cavasos told KXAS-TV there will be extra security at the school for the time being as a precaution following the shooting on Monday.

A 15-year-old is accused of firing a shotgun at a group of students waiting outside the school, killing 16-year-old Jashawn Poirier and injuring another teen that was hit by shrapnel. The suspect is charged with capital murder.

