NATIONAL

Classified Documents At Pence’s Home, Too, His Lawyer Says

jsalinasBy 10 views
0
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence sits for an interview with the Associated Press, Nov. 16, 2022, in New York. Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana Home last week, according to his attorney. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(AP) — Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana Home last week, according to his attorney.

The documents had been “inadvertently boxed” and transported to Pence’s home at the end of the last administration,” Pence’s lawyer, Greg Jacob, told the National Archives in a letter last week.

He said that “Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence” and that he “understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry. ”

In Reversal, US Poised To Approve Abrams Tanks For Ukraine

Previous article

Ukraine War Moves ‘Doomsday Clock’ To 90 Seconds To Midnight

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL