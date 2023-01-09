Classmates: Idaho Murder Suspect Went Silent During Class Discussion About Murders

FILE - Boise State University students, along with people who knew the four University of Idaho students who were found killed in Moscow, Idaho, days earlier, pay their respects at a vigil held in front of a statue on the Boise State campus, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)

New details are coming to light about the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death as they slept in their beds back in November.

The Idaho Statesman reports classmates of Bryan Kohberger described him as friendly and outgoing and say he was actively engaged and vocal during classes. However, they say Kohberger went uncharacteristically silent during a lengthy discussion in class about the murders he’s now accused of carrying out.

One student adds Kohberger was consistently more forceful and condescending with women during seminar discussions than he was with men.