Clean-up Begins At Fort Worth Explosion Site

File photo: First responders work the scene after an explosion at the Sandman Signature hotel on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Cameron Arnold via AP)

Crews are clearing concrete and other debris from the front of the Sandman Hotel building site in Fort Worth. City officials issued a clean-up permit a month after an explosion destroyed part of the historic building.

Fire department officials have yet to confirm what caused the explosion on January 8th. Northland Developments which owns the building says it has no plan to demolish the structure and is working with a structural engineer.

Atmos Energy and Northland are preserving evidence at the site in light of nine lawsuits filed by hotel workers and guests against the companies.