Cleanup Begins After Freight Train Derailment, Fire In Maine

(AP) — The railway owner is leading cleanup and track repairs following a freight train derailment and fire in Maine.

Officials said Sunday that three rail workers were treated and released from the hospital after three locomotives and six cars carrying lumber and electrical wiring went off the track near Rockwood, on Moosehead Lake. Some hazardous materials were on board two derailed container cars, but none of the chemicals spilled. Officials say there’s no threat to public safety.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City railroad is leading the cleanup, salvage and repair along with state agencies and local fire and rescue. It was unclear how long that will take.