Firefighters use a skip loader to rescue a person from an assisted living center after the street was flooded with mud Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Cathedral City, Calif. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Cleanup efforts continue in Southern California after Tropical Storm Hilary blew through.

In Los Angeles, hundreds of trees that were downed in the storm Sunday and early Monday remain on the ground and need to be cleared.

The rain tapered off Monday in the Los Angeles area allowing utility crews to work quickly to bring the power back on for many.

Schools in Los Angeles are resuming normal operations Tuesday after being closed Monday out of an abundance of caution over Hilary.