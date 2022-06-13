Clear Or Mesh Backpacks Required For Mission School Students This Fall

Mission school district officials say all students will be required to use clear or mesh backpacks when school starts this fall.

The Mission CISD began encouraging the use of clear backpacks among elementary school students during the spring semester. The district has announced it will now require all students in the elementary, junior high, and high schools to use clear or mesh backbacks when they return to class this fall.

In a school district release, Superintendent Dr. Carol Perez calls the move an added security measure. She also says the district could make other adjustments as it looks at lessons learned from “more recent events.”