Clearing Of Backlogs Blamed For Weekend Jump In COVID-19 Cases, Deaths In The Valley

There were huge spikes in the number of coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths reported across the Valley over the Labor Day weekend. But public health officials are quick to say it was not because of a sudden surge in new cases and deaths. Instead, county and state officials say a huge backlog of test results and COVID confirmed deaths from all four counties finally got processed into the state system. The long-delayed onboarding process brings the local tallies closer to what the State Department of Health Services has been reporting. In Hidalgo County, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 1,295 people. The number of residents reported by Cameron County to have died of COVID-19 jumped to 758 from 633 on Thursday, moving the number closer to the state’s count of 814. The county numbers reported by Starr and Willacy now both match the larger numbers reported by the state – 141 lives lost in Starr County, 44 in Willacy County. Across the Valley, COVID-19 has killed 2,215 people in the 5-1/2 months since the presence of the virus was confirmed in the region.