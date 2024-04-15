Clergyman Arrested For Online Solicitation Of A Minor

A clergyman at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth is accused of soliciting a minor online. Collin County deputies arrested Reverend Jason Myers on Thursday. Myers faces charges of online solicitation of sexual contact with a person younger than age 17. He serves as the associate rector at Trinity Episcopal, which has announced his suspension.

Church officials say they don’t know if anybody in the congregation was harmed, but they’re asking anybody who knows otherwise to contact the church and the police.