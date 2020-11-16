‘Click It Or Ticket’ Campaign Enforcement Starts

Police agencies statewide start enforcing TXDOT’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign today. From now through November 29th, state and local police across Texas will watch for violations of the state’s seat belt and child car seat laws.

Texas law requires drivers and all passengers to be secured, in both the front and back seats, or the driver could be fined up to 200-dollars. Child safety seats are required for kids younger than eight-years or under four-foot-nine. Last year, more than 900 unbuckled passengers or drivers were killed in Texas.