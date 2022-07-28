Climate Migration: Honduran Couple Flee Amid Storms, Threats

In these November 2020 images provided by Ana Morazan, debris, left, and mud from hurricanes Eta and Iota cover streets in front of her home near San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Morazan and her boyfriend Fredi Juarez said they fell into debt trying to rebuild Morazan's home and then started getting threats. The couple has been on the move ever since, and most recently were living in a tent at a crowded Tijuana shelter. (Ana Morazan via AP)

(AP) — In 2020, back-to-back hurricanes destroyed Ana Morazan’s home in Honduras. She and her boyfriend, Fredi Juarez, fell into debt trying to repair the home after losing their jobs. They ended up borrowing money and living on the street when they were threatened unless they forked over money or gave up the home.

Morazan was beaten up and feared for her life. That is when Morazan and Juarez fled. The couple has been on the move ever since. They have been living out of tents at migrant shelters at the Mexico-US border. Their story illustrates how climate change can play a major factor in forcing people to migrate. Yet no country currently offers asylum to people displaced because of climate change.