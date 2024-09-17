Clinical Trial Program Using Donated Bodies Is Ending

A Texas-based program that used unclaimed bodies for medical research is now suspended. The University of North Texas Health Science Center ran the program and reportedly sold cadavers to companies in the U.S. for medical trial use.

A recent investigation disclosed that school officials failed to properly research the corpses or when possible, contact family members of the deceased. In a statement, the university confirms there were failures in the “Willed Body Program.” The school says those in charge were fired and an apology was offered to the families that were affected by the sale of bodies.