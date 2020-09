Time is drawing to a close to complete the 2020 U.S. Census form. The last day is September 30th. In Harlingen, a free barbecue was held Saturday to encourage people to fill out the form.

As of Saturday September 12th, the response rate for the city was 55-percent, down from the 62-percent for the 2010 Census. The form is available at 2020Census-dot-Gov.