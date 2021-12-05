Closed Brownsville Elementary School To Become District’s Technology Center

The Brownsville school district has found a way to repurpose one of the three older elementary schools it closed 2-1/2 years ago.

Brownsville school trustees have voted to allocate more than $7.5 million to renovate Resaca Elementary into the district’s technology center. According to the Brownsville Herald, the project calls for turning the cafeteria into a Network Operations Center to serve the district’s digital technology needs.

Also, the gymnasiums will be converted to a professional development facility. Other parts of the school will become office space for the internet technology and school district data collection departments.

Renovation plans also call for retaining much of the nearly century-old school’s historical appearance. Resaca, Longoria, and Victoria Heights elementary schools were closed in mid-May 2019 due to significant enrollment declines.