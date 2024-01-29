Closing Arguments In Godinez Penalty Phase To Be Made Tuesday

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Prosecuting and defense attorneys will present their closing arguments Tuesday morning to a Hidalgo County jury that will decide whether to sentence Victor Godinez to death.

The defense Monday rested its case in the punishment phase of his capital murder trial after calling two additional witnesses. Defense attorneys called a cousin and an uncle to the stand, following Friday’s testimony from Godinez’s stepfather and two of his friends. The defense is attempting to persuade jurors to spare Godinez’s life by handing down a punishment of life in prison with no parole.

For their part, prosecutors presented three days of testimony to try to show that the 29-year-old Godinez deserves a penalty of death for causing the death of DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez in 2019.