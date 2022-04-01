NATIONAL

Closing Arguments Next In Michigan Gov. Whitmer Kidnap Plot

Fred Cruz
0
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of Justice shows, top row from left, Brandon Caserta and Barry Croft; and bottom row from left, Adam Dean Fox and Daniel Harris. The four members of anti-government groups are facing trial in March 2022 on federal charges accusing them in a plot to abduct Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in a trial the presiding judge at the U.S. District Court courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich., said could take over a month. (Kent County Sheriff, Delaware Department of Justice via AP File)

(AP) — Jurors will hear closing arguments Friday in the trial of four men accused of a brazen conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It’s a case built with informants, undercover agents, secret recordings and two people who pleaded guilty and cooperated. Only one defendant, Daniel Harris, chose to testify in his own defense. He denied any crime, but then was aggressively cross-examined and confronted with his own words about ways to kill the governor. Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr. and Brandon Caserta declined to testify, and defense attorneys called only a few witnesses. Defense lawyers insist the men were under the spell of informants and agents who got them to say and do violent, provocative things.

 

