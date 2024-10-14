Closing Arguments Set For Tuesday Morning In ‘El Gallito’ Murder Trial

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Closing arguments are to be presented Tuesday morning in the murder trial of the man accused of killing Harlingen criminal defense attorney Ernesto Gonzalez more than seven years ago.

The defense rested its case Monday after just one day of testimony, calling witnesses who called into question the accuracy and solidity of the police investigation into Gonzalez’s murder.

47-year-old Salomon Campos Jr., Gonzalez’s nephew, is accused of abducting and shooting Gonzalez and burying him on a goat farm Campos owned in La Feria in 2017.