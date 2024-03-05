Closing Arguments Set For Wednesday In Richard Ford Capital Murder Trial

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Closing arguments will be made Wednesday in the capital murder trial of Richard Ford – the McAllen man accused of stalking and then kidnapping and killing his ex-wife. After presenting four days of testimony and evidence, prosecutors rested their case late Tuesday morning.

The defense did the same Tuesday afternoon – without calling a single witness. Ford himself declined to testify. The 44-year-old Ford is being tried for the August 2020 throat-slashing death of 37-year-old Melissa Banda