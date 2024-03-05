LOCALTRENDING

Closing Arguments Set For Wednesday In Richard Ford Capital Murder Trial

Story by TIM SULLIVAN
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Closing arguments will be made Wednesday in the capital murder trial of Richard Ford – the McAllen man accused of stalking and then kidnapping and killing his ex-wife. After presenting four days of testimony and evidence, prosecutors rested their case late Tuesday morning.

The defense did the same Tuesday afternoon – without calling a single witness. Ford himself declined to testify. The 44-year-old Ford is being tried for the August 2020 throat-slashing death of 37-year-old Melissa Banda

