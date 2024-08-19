Closing Arguments To Be Presented In Trial Of Willacy County Man Charged In Teenager’s Death

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Closing arguments are set to begin in the murder trial of a Willacy County man charged in his apparent role in the death of his girlfriend’s teenage grandson. Prosecutors wrapped up their case Monday morning after calling the boy’s grandmother and his mother to the stand.

Local reporters in the courtroom say both women, who are also charged in the boy’s death, invoked their Fifth Amendment rights and declined to testify.

Defense attorneys then rested their case. 39-year-old Ruben Gonzalez Cordoba is standing trial on charges of murder and injury to a child in the 2021 death of 13-year-old Jerry Harrison.