The holiday season is prime time for getting Covid and influenza but telling these two infectious diseases apart isn’t easy.

Symptoms are similar, including fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, head and body pain and stomach issues, but infectious disease specialists say flu symptoms are more sudden while Covid tends to come on gradually. You’ll want to get tested so your doctor can prescribe the right medication: Paxlovid for Covid and Tamiflu for influenza.

To reduce your risk of contracting either illness, doctors recommend avoiding crowds, masking, frequent hand-washing and getting vaccinated.