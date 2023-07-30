CNBC: Space-X Conducting Launchpad Safety Tests On Boca Chica Without Required Permits

File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

SpaceX is testing a new launchpad safety system ahead of the next launch of a Starship prototype from Boca Chica Beach. It’s a flame deflector system intended to protect the launchpad and the ground below during liftoff of the powerful rocket.

The launchpad was destroyed during the first launch in April and chunks of concrete were flung across a wide area of environmentally sensitive land. However, CNBC reports SpaceX is testing the system without having applied for the required environmental permits to discharge processed wastewater.

The wastewater from the tests is a federally-regulated pollutant because it contains chemicals hazardous to surrounding wetlands.

Meanwhile, the next launch of the Starship prototype remains on hold while the FAA investigates what went wrong the first first one.