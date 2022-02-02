CNN President Resigns After Relationship With Co-Worker

FILE - CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec. 8, 2019. Zucker announced Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, that he is resigning from CNN. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP, File)

(AP) — CNN President Jeff Zucker has abruptly resigned after acknowledging a consensual relationship with another network executive.

The entanglement came to light during an investigation of now-fired anchor Chris Cuomo. Zucker said Wednesday that he was required to disclose the relationship when it began but he did not.

The Cuomo investigation revealed that the former anchor had aided his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he navigated a sexual harassment scandal.

The CEO of WarnerMedia told employees that an interim leadership plan would be announced shortly. Zucker, who is 56, has been an industry leader since he was executive producer of the “Today” show in the 1990s.