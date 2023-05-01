CNN Says Trump To Appear In New Hampshire Town Hall

(AP) — CNN says former President Donald Trump will participate in a town hall forum next week from New Hampshire. Kaitlan Collins will moderate the event at St. Anselm’s College, as Trump takes questions from Republicans and people who plan to participate in a 2024 GOP primary.

Trump made CNN a frequent target of criticism while he was president. But the booking is a sign that he’s trying to reach beyond Republicans to potential general election voters.

The Trump campaign had no immediate comment on the announcement. It promises to be an attention-getting event for CNN, which has been trying to get more Republicans to appear on the network under its new management.