This image shows the logo for the new CNN streaming service CNN+ which debuted on March 29. CNN’s brand-new streaming service is shutting down only a month after launch. In a Thursday memo, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the service would shut down at the end of April. (CNN+ via AP)

CNN-Plus will be shutting down at the end of the month. That’s less than a month after the new streaming service was launched with great fanfare.

Warner Brothers-Discovery recently purchased CNN and made the move. The network invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the new streaming service. The company also lured Kasie Hunt from NBC News and Chris Wallace from Fox.

Hundreds of CNN-Plus staffers were informed about the shutdown before the company confirmed the move on Twitter.