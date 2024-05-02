Co-Conspirator In Progreso Cocaine Trafficking Ring Pleads Guilty

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

There was a guilty plea this week from a man who confessed his role in the cocaine trafficking operation that federal authorities say involved the Progreso brothers, Francisco and Gerardo Alanis.

ValleyCentral.com reports 53-year-old Gregorio Salinas entered his plea Tuesday in Brownsville federal court, admitting that he obtained so-called cover loads, such as fruits and vegetables, for tractor-trailer rigs smuggling cocaine and having to pass through Border Patrol checkpoints.

Salinas had come under federal investigation in August 2020 after one of the truckers got caught. A year-and-a-half later he was arrested. Salinas pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine.