Co-Defendant Pleads Guilty In 2021 Drive-by Shooting That Killed Alton Girl

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Hidalgo County prosecutors have secured a guilty plea from the second of four men charged in a drive-by shooting in which a 6-year-old Alton-area girl was killed.

47-year-old Juan Roman Garcia Olaguez, who was charged with capital murder, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of murder. As part of the plea agreement which would being a lesser prison term, Olaguez must testify against a co-defendant in his trial that begins Tuesday.

Olaguez admitted Monday he was one of the gunmen in several vehicles who fired a barrage of bullets at a house on the 2400 block of Valencia Avenue northwest of Alton. One of the bullets that penetrated the home struck 6-year-old Yvone Mireles in the head.

The deadly drive-by shooting dates back to February 2021. What motivated the gunfire is unclear.