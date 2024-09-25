Co-Defendant Pleads Guilty In Brownsville Man’s Purported Murder-For-Hire Plot

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A San Antonio man has admitted to his part in a murder-for-hire scheme that targeted a Brownsville woman almost four years ago. It was the morning of November 2nd 2020 when 39-year-old Adela Gonzalez Martinez was found shot dead in her Dana Avenue home.

A 4-month investigation led police to Martinez’s ex-husband, who they say hired two men to do the deadly job. The McAllen Monitor reports one of those men, 37-year-old Charly Angel Carillo Torres, has now pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for a lesser punishment, and also agreed to testify against his two co-defendants.

Investigators say the ex-husband, 40-year-old Jose Arnoldo Rodriguez, had tried once before to have his wife killed. The first time, they say, Rodriguez was angry at having to pay $10,000 in back child support.