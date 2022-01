Firefighters spray water on a structure fire as a wildfire burns, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. Thousands of residents in Superior and Louisville, two communities near Denver, were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of a wind-fueled wildfire that engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies. (AP Photo/David Zelio)

Firefighters spray water on a structure fire as a wildfire burns, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. Thousands of residents in Superior and Louisville, two communities near Denver, were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of a wind-fueled wildfire that engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies. (AP Photo/David Zelio)

It could take a while to find out exactly what caused Colorado’s most destructive fire.

Initial reports said power lines blown over by wind sparked it. Investigators later determined the downed line seen by firefighters was a telecommunications line, which couldn’t produce the spark.

Nearly one-thousand homes and businesses in Superior and Louisville burned last week. Two people remain missing.