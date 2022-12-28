Co-leader Of Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Gets 16 Years In Prison

FILE - This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Adam Fox. A judge has been given two very different portrayals of Adam Fox. He faces a possible life sentence Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2022 for conspiring to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and blow up a bridge near her vacation home. Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were accused of being at the helm of a wild plot to whip up anti-government extremists just before the 2020 presidential election. (Kent County Jail via AP, File)

FILE - This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Adam Fox. A judge has been given two very different portrayals of Adam Fox. He faces a possible life sentence Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2022 for conspiring to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and blow up a bridge near her vacation home. Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were accused of being at the helm of a wild plot to whip up anti-government extremists just before the 2020 presidential election. (Kent County Jail via AP, File)

(AP) — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been sentenced to 16 years in prison. Adam Fox’s sentence is the longest of anyone convicted in the plot so far, though it’s significantly shorter than the life sentence that prosecutors sought. Fox returned to federal court Tuesday, four months after he and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of conspiracy charges. They were accused of organizing a wild plot to whip up anti-government extremists just before the 2020 presidential election. Whitmer wasn’t physically harmed. The FBI was secretly embedded in the group and broke things up with 14 arrests. The government said Fox urged recruits to take up arms and kidnap the governor.