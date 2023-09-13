CO Rep Lauren Boebert Kicked Out Of Theater During “Beetlejuice” Performance

A Republican congresswoman is addressing a weekend incident that saw her get kicked out of a Denver theater for “causing a disturbance.”

Colorado’s Lauren Boebert was escorted out of the Sunday night performance of the “Beetlejuice” musical after she was accused of vaping and singing and recording the performance on her cellphone.

Her campaign manager confirms that Boebert was ejected for taking a picture, but claims she was unaware that photos were not allowed. Boebert denies vaping during the show.