CO Rep. Presents Impeachment Case To Senate

Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., one of the Democratic House impeachment managers, arrives as opening arguments begin in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., one of the Democratic House impeachment managers, arrives as opening arguments begin in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House impeachment managers say former President Trump didn’t try to stop the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Colorado Democrat Joe Neguse says the event was “foreseeable” because Trump not only assembled the mob, but he also summoned and incited it.

Neguse said Trump told his supporters to save the date so they could attempt to stop Congress from certifying the presidential election results. Neguse played video clips of Trump’s speech that morning where he urged his supporters to fight very hard.