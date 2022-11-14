Coach: Slain Virginia Football Players ‘were all good kids’

(AP) — Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting were remembered Monday by head football coach Tony Elliott as “all good kids.”
Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were returning from a class trip Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student. The young men were athletes who’d been journeying through varying periods of transition in their college football careers.
One was bouncing back from a season-ending injury. Another had changed positions on the team. And yet another had recently transferred in from the University of Wisconsin.