Coal Mine Fire In Russia’s Siberia Kills 14, Dozens Missing

In this Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 photo, rescuers prepare to work at a fire scene at a coal mine near the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometres (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, Russia,. Russian authorities say a fire at a coal mine in Siberia has killed nine people and injured 44 others. Dozens of others are still trapped. A Russian news agency says the blaze took place in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia. (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)

(AP) — At least 14 people have died in a fire at a coal mine in Russia’s Siberia that also has left 35 others trapped and feared dead.

The authorities said 11 miners were found dead and three rescuers who tried to reach them at a remote section of the mine also died Thursday.

Efforts to rescue those trapped in the mine were halted on Thursday afternoon because of an explosion threat, and other rescuers were rushed out of the mine. Nearly 50 other miners were injured.

The Interfax news agency reported that miners have oxygen supplies normally lasting for six hours that could be stretched for a few more hours but would have expired by late hours Thursday anyway,