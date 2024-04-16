TEXAS

Coalition Of Attorneys General Support Paxton Aide In Misconduct Case

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, File)

A coalition of state attorneys general is supporting an aide of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a professional misconduct complaint.

On Friday, 18 attorneys general filed a motion with the Texas Supreme Court over possible disciplinary action against Brent Webster, Paxton’s first assistant attorney general.

Webster and Paxton face disciplinary complaints from the Commission for Lawyer Discipline for trying to delay several states’ certification of their results in the 2020 presidential election.

