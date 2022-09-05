Coast Guard Ends Search For 9 Missing In Floatplane Crash

A pair of U.S. Coast Guard vessels searches the area, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Freeland, Wash., on Whidbey Island north of Seattle where a chartered floatplane crashed the day before. The plane was carrying 10 people and was en route from Friday Harbor, Wash., to Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

A pair of U.S. Coast Guard vessels searches the area, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Freeland, Wash., on Whidbey Island north of Seattle where a chartered floatplane crashed the day before. The plane was carrying 10 people and was en route from Friday Harbor, Wash., to Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

(AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for nine people who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday.

The Coast Guard says all next of kin had been notified of Monday’s decision to suspend the search. The Coast Guard says the Northwest Seaplanes flight left Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, and was headed to Renton Municipal Airport, the company’s base.

The plane went down in Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, northwest of Seattle. The NTSB is sending a seven-person team to investigate.